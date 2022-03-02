Fox & Friends Falsely Claims Biden Has ‘Done a 180’ on ‘Defund the Police’

During Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden reiterated his position on the controversial “Defund the Police” slogan that he campaigned on. The hosts of Fox & Friends, however, either forgot that Biden was staunchly for funding the police in his 2020 presidential campaign, or just willfully lied to their viewers, saying he did a “180” on the controversial concept supported by more fringe elements on the political left.

“I know what works: Investing in crime prevention and community police officers who’ll walk the beat, who’ll know the neighborhood, and who can restore trust and safety,” Biden said in his first State of the Union speech as president. “So let’s not abandon our streets. Or choose between safety and equal justice. Let’s come together to protect our communities, restore trust, and hold law enforcement accountable.”

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to FUND the police. Fund them. Fund them! Fund them with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” he continued, which led to a standing ovation in the House of Representatives chamber, including even an otherwise stoic Republican side of Congress.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone who followed the 2020 general election, as Biden repeatedly made clear his opposition to defunding the police. His campaign website even pledged a $300m investment in community policing, which would be conditional on hiring police officers who “mirror the racial diversity of the community.”

Continuing Fox News’ troubling trend of just making shit up with no accountability, Fox & Friends falsely claimed that Biden “did a 180.”

Their evidence in support of that claim was a 2020 clip of then-candidate Kamala Harris in which she said “there is actually not a consensus around this because if there were we would actually see a smarter redistribution of resources in our country.”

Coming out of that clip, Steve Doocy asked “Why has the administration and all the Democrats done a 180? Because it’s an election year and because the polling shows that defunding the police was, perhaps, one of the dumbest slogans in political history and now they have got to dig themselves out before the first Tuesday in November.”

Again, Biden has been a vocal opponent of the Defund the Police movement for years now. To claim that the Biden administration has done a “180” on this issue is just flatly a lie.

Watch above via Fox News.

