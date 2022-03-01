Biden Whacks ‘Defund the Police’ Movement During SOTU: ‘Fund the Police. Fund Them!’

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden made a statement in favor of law enforcement, one that went against the progressive base of his Democratic Party.

“I know what works: Investing in crime prevention and community police officers who’ll walk the beat, who’ll know the neighborhood, and who can restore trust and safety,” he said. “So let’s not abandon our streets. Or choose between safety and equal justice. Let’s come together to protect our communities, restore trust, and hold law enforcement accountable.”

“That’s why the justice department required body cameras, banned chokeholds, and restricted no-knock warrants for its officers,” continued Biden. “That’s why the American Rescue Plan provided $350 billion that cities, states, and counties can use to hire more police and invest in proven strategies like community violence interruption—trusted messengers breaking the cycle of violence and trauma and giving young people hope.”

Biden went on to deliver a key line that led to a standing ovation in the House of Representatives chamber, especially from Republicans, who overall have hit the Democratic Party, claiming it is for defunding the police.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to FUND the police. Fund them. Fund them! Fund them with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” he said.

The “Defund the Police” motto and movement trended in the aftermath of the 2020 police death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Watch above, via CNN.

