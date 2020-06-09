WATCH: Joe Biden Says ‘I Don’t Support’ Defund the Police Movement, But Wants ‘Decency’ in Exchange for Funding to Cops

Former Vice President Joe Biden came out against calls to “defund the police,” but said federal aid to police departments should be conditioned on meeting “basic standards of decency and honorableness.”

President Donald Trump has attacked Democrats by claiming they want to “defund and abolish the police,” based on calls by some activists to do that. But on Monday, CBS News posted a portion of an interview in which Biden — the presumptive Democratic nominee for president — said he did not support defunding the police.

In the clip — a preview of an interview to air during a CBS News special Tuesday night — Biden told anchor Norah O’Donnell “No, I don’t support defunding the police,” and added “I support conditioning federal aid to police, based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

The former VP also described meeting with the family of George Floyd, the man whose killing at the hands of police sparked protests that have gone global and forced Trump to turn the White House into a veritable bunker.

Jill and I talked to ’em about — it’s hard enough to grieve, but it’s much harder to do it in public. It’s much harder with the whole world watching you. They’re an incredible family. His little daughter was there, the one who said, ‘Daddy’s gonna change the world.’ And I think her daddy is gonna change the world. I think what’s happened is one of those great inflection points in American history, for real in terms of civil liberty, civil rights, and — and — just treating people with dignity.

Biden’s comments came as Democrats introduced a raft of legislation aimed at holding police accountable, and as some proponents of “defund the police” struggle to explain that the phrase doesn’t actually mean “defund the police” in a literal sense.

Watch the clip above via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]