Radio host Larry Elder appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday morning for a debate on reparations, and claimed that Republicans did not own slaves.

Fox & Friends anchor Ainsley Earhardt brought up a congressional hearing on reparations Wednesday in which former NFL player Burgess Owens explained his decision to leave the Democratic party. Earhardt noted to Elder, “He said listen, I used to be a Democrat. That is the party of slavery.”

“Only about 5% of white people have any sort of generational connection to slavery,” Elder replied, before listing a series of claims that have recently been floated on Twitter — and debunked.

“The government did not own slaves, Republicans did not own slaves. Democrats owned slaves. Democrats founded the KKK.”

As it turns out, Princeton historian Kevin Kruse has already debunked all of Elder’s claims — particularly the false claim, made repeatedly by Dinesh D’Souza, that no Republicans owned slaves.

There were GOP slave owners (Benjamin Burton). No party “created” the KKK; both parties had ties to it. The Civil Rights Act passed with more Dem votes than GOP votes. The Supreme Court ruling sanctioning segregation was written by a Republican. 🤔https://t.co/CLgoXZc7oi — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 23, 2019

Elder continued: “Democrats opposed the 13th amendment, the 14th amendment, and 15th amendment. As a percentage of the party more Republicans voted for the Civil Rights Act of 1964 than did Democrats. Maybe democrats ought to sue themselves for reparations.”

