The Fox & Friends host is denying the rumors.

Ainsley Earhardt said she is single and not in a relationship with prime time host Sean Hannity in a statement provided to Mediaite Thursday afternoon.

Rumors about a relationship between the two Fox News hosts have swirled for some time, and a new Vanity Fair story alleging the two are “the first couple of Fox” — according to four current and former network sources — prompted the on the record denial from Earhardt.

“Right now I am focused on raising my daughter and I am not dating anyone,” Earhardt said through a Fox News spokesperson. “As anyone at FOX News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate.”

The prime time host of top-rated show Hannity also replied — “I do not discuss my personal life in public” — through a spokesperson.

The Vanity Fair story comes a week after Page Six made it public that Hannity had been divorced from wife Jill Rhodes for more than a year. The two were married for 20 years and have two children together.

A joint statement to Page Six read, “Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children. Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children. Neither will have any further comments and ask for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected.”

Earhardt has been using Hannity’s Long Island basement as her studio to go live on Fox & Friends during the Covid-19 pandemic, a Fox staffer told Vanity Fair.

