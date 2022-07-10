Fox & Friends Sneers at Biden Op-Ed ‘Begging’ for Oil Ahead of Saudi Arabia Trip: ‘Like a Permission Slip’

Fox & Friends mocked President Joe Biden for his attempts to justify his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia and negotiate on oil prices and inflation.

On Saturday, Biden released an op-ed for the Washington Post in which he defended his administration’s approach to the Middle East and the U.S. strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia. While he acknowledges the Saudi government’s shortcomings on human rights and Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, Biden said his goal is to “reorient and not rupture” relations with the Saudis in order to establish a productive way forward on security, trade, and other issues.

“To do these things, we have to engage directly with countries that can impact those outcomes,” Biden said. “Saudi Arabia is one of them, and when I meet with Saudi leaders on Friday, my aim will be to strengthen a strategic partnership going forward that’s based on mutual interests and responsibilities, while also holding true to fundamental American values.”

On Fox & Friends Sunday, Rachel Campos-Duffy panned Biden’s trip by saying, “He wants to beg the Saudis, and he feels the need to explain why he is going to Saudi Arabia, because he had lot of not nice things to say about Saudi Arabia.” Joey Jones and Pete Hegseth were both skeptical that Biden actually wrote the piece himself, and they picked it apart after reading off a portion of it.

While Jones acknowledged the reality that “we have to work with people that don’t treat people the way we treat our people,” he also criticized Biden by saying, “You can’t be a hypocrite.”

“You can’t condemn it when it is convenient, and then try to sober it when it’s convenient (sic),” Jones added. “That is what people appreciated about Trump. I never felt Trump tried to sell us on a bad bill of goods on who he was working with: from North Korea and Saudi Arabia.”

“It’s like a permission slip!” Hegseth scoffed at Biden’s op-ed. Jones agreed as he continued to say “Can you imagine Trump writing an op-ed to explain himself to anyone?”

In 2018, Trump wrote an op-ed for USA Today explaining his position against Medicare for all. And in 2021, Trump wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal titled, “Why I’m Suing Big Tech.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com