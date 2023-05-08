Fox Names London Bureau After Pierre Zakrzewski, Photojournalist Killed in Ukraine Attack

Fox News has named its London Bureau after photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed in a missile attack near Kyiv, Ukraine, last year.

Zakrzewski, along with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022 when a missile struck their vehicle. Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were killed, while Hall was severely injured. Hall credited Zakrzewski for saving his life by talking with him until help arrived.

Fox held a ceremony to name the Pierre Zakrzewski London Bureau and to install a plaque bearing his name.

“Pierre was renowned throughout the media industry for his passionate storytelling and remarkable skill, and he was an all-around exceptional colleague. While we are still devastated by his loss, we are extremely proud to honor his legacy by dedicating and naming our London bureau after him,” said Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott in an internal memo.

“As I said at the ceremony, it is hard to believe that it’s been more than a year since the attack that took Pierre and Sasha from us, and wounded Ben. Ben has made tremendous strides in his recovery, recently joining us at the White House Correspondents Association dinner and interviewing Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week,” Scott continued.

“For many of us, especially Ben, the pain still feels fresh, and it still feels unimaginable that Pierre is gone, but we’re grateful to have such vivid memories of him: his smile, his incredibly good nature, and of course his mustache.”

“We remember Pierre today and every day and the indelible impact he made at Fox will live on in our hearts forever.”

