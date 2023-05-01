Ben Hall Makes Public Appearance as Fox’s Guest of Honor at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who survived a harrowing attack while covering the war in Ukraine that killed two colleagues, made a public return as the network’s guest of honor at the 2023 White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

Hall was pictured Saturday at Fox’s head table alongside Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace. His appearance came just 13 months after Hall was severely injured in the attack outside of Kyiv that killed Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

Scott has called Hall’s recovery “nothing short of awe-inspiring.”

Hall joined Fox News in 2015 and most recently served as a State Department correspondent. He was covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022 when the vehicle he, Zakrzewski, and Kuvshynova were riding in was struck. Hall made his return to live television on Fox & Friends in Jan. 2023, where he read an excerpt from his new book, Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission To Make It Home, and described his fight to survive after “everything went dark.”

Hall credited a vision of his three daughters, plus the people who helped him escape the war-torn region, with saving his life. He also credited Zakrzewski, who was able to talk with Hall for about 40 minutes before the photojournalist died, according to Hall.

Hall’s injuries were extensive and required multiple surgeries.

“I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, one workable hand. I was burned all over, and I feel strong, I feel more confident than I ever have,” Hall told Fox & Friends. “I think that you learn a lot going through things like this, and I was surrounded by so many wonderful people – that’s why I’m here today, and I look forward to everything that comes ahead.”

Since returning to the United States, Hall said he has been itching to get back into covering the stories he loves. Fox is set to air Hall’s exclusive interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday on Special Report with Bret Baier.

Hall’s return has been a bright spot in what has been a difficult couple of weeks for Fox News. The network settled a suit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million and ousted top-rated host Tucker Carlson in April. Fox still faces a $2.7 billion defamation suit from Smartmatic, and two suits filed by former Carlson producer Abby Grossberg.

