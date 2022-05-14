Fox News Airs Graphic Footage of Police Arresting Buffalo Shooting Suspect

Fox News aired a graphic video showing the Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect being arrested, in which two bodies on the ground were blurred out.

Thirteen people were shot — ten fatally — at Tops Friendly Market. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia described the shooting as a “straight up, racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”

The suspect has not been identified by police but was described as an 18-year-old White male.

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy warned viewers that while the network blurred out “the worst parts” of the video, “it’s very graphic and disturbing.”

The video began with the suspect, whose face was blurred out by Fox, being taken into custody after reportedly being talked down after holding his gun to his throat.

“We have also blurred out two bodies that are on the ground,” Foy said. “You see firefighters tending to one of those two people on the ground there. The nearer one you can barely see because of how we have blurred the picture. She’s wearing a blue dress.”

Foy referenced a “disturbing” image they believe was taken from the shooter’s livestream, which was not immediately displayed on the screen.

“There is a picture that shows a one woman being shot in the parking lot just before the shooter went into the grocery store and then had that shoot out with the security guard who was a former police officer,” Foy said.

Watch above, via Fox News (video is graphic)

