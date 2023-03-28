Fox News’ Martha MacCallum expressed exhaustion and disgust with gun violence in the United States during a discussion with colleagues Brian Kilmeade and Geraldo Rivera on Tuesday, challenging Kilmeade on his argument that little could be done by the government to stop mass shootings.

Kilmeade began the segment by professing to be frustrated by efforts to politicize Monday’s school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, telling MacCallum that he was disappointed by those, including President Joe Biden, arguing that “the guns are the problem.” After Rivera engaged Kilmeade in a brief, but spirited debate over whether gun control measures would solve the problem, MacCallum declared, “We have a serious problem in this country, and we do see these weapons being used in these situations.”

“We have a couple of things going on here, right?” continued MacCallum:

We have 30% have seriously considered attempting suicide rate among young women in this country. This young woman [the Nashville shooter] told a friend on a text that she was going to kill herself, that it was all going to be on the news. We have a serious problem going on in this country and it has many layers to it.

When MacCallum began to present a hypothetical in which a disturbed child began to exhibit frightening behaviors, Kilmeade interjected to argue that only the child’s parents could do something to stop them. MacCallum replied by submitting that there are not enough mental health facilities and resources to help these families.

“We need to have places where families can turn to when they have no more control over their young person and their family. And yes, we need to raise serious questions about whether this person should be able to purchase these guns,” said the anchor. When Kilmeade started his response with a “but,” MacCallum cut him off.

“You don’t think that this person, if you’re under the medical care of an emotionally disturbed person, you should be able to go buy the guns?” she asked incredulously.

After an extended discussion between the anchor and panelists on what could feasibly be done to stop the mass shooting epidemic, and Kilmeade again expressed doubts over the idea that “the problem is the gun,” MacCallum exclaimed, “Nobody is saying that!”

“We’re saying it’s a number of factors but you can’t leave the gun out of the picture either,” she added. “We’re doing something wrong. We’re doing something majorly, majorly wrong.”

After a continued back-and-forth, MacCallum concluded, “We need to have a comprehensive solution. It sounds so banal, I mean comprehensive solution, but this can’t happen to these children.”

“We can’t let it become something that we shrug off,” offered Rivera.

“We already have. We already have. ‘Cause you know what? Nobody’s going to talk about it in three days from now. And so that’s where we are as people in this country,” countered MacCallum.

Watch above via Fox News.

