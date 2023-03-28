Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Twitter of “whitewashing trans-terrorism” after her congressional account was locked Tuesday.

The post that reportedly drew Twitter’s ire initially accused the social media platform of whitewashing “the incitement of politically motivated violence” and “Antifa driven trans-terrorism.”

In the wake of a transgender shooter targeting a Christian school and murdering kids, every American should know the threat of Antifa driven trans-terrorism. Twitter should not whitewash the incitement of politically motivated violence. https://t.co/XGtqvXLLgw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 28, 2023

“In the wake of a transgender shooter targeting a Christian school and murdering kids, every American should know the threat of Antifa driven trans-terrorism. Twitter should not whitewash the incitement of politically motivated violence.”

Greene was referring to a group called the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), which is advocating for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” in Washington, D.C., on April 1. On its website, the group said its “sole purpose for existing is trans liberation.”

Greene used her personal account to ask Twitter owner Elon Musk, “Why is Twitter whitewashing the ‘Trans Day of Violence'”?

“After 3000 RTs of this tweet, my account was suspended AGAIN. Why is Twitter whitewashing the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,’ @elonmusk? A day after a mass murder of children by a trans shooter? The people need to know about the threat they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!

Twitter then deleted that post for violating Twitter Rules, according to Greene.

The screenshot she posted suggests Twitter “temporarily limited” Greene’s content regarding the specific Tweet in which the congresswoman accused them that “This is a lie,” and demanded: “Restore my account immediately.” A spokeswoman for Twitter, Ella Irwin, replied to Greene that her account was not suspended, merely her media was “restricted.”

This is a lie. My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called “Trans Day of Vengeance.” The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter. Restore my account immediately. @elonmusk @ellagirwin… https://t.co/p9XZLtuuDF pic.twitter.com/svViCYUyhm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 28, 2023

TRAN says it plans to carry on with the demonstration, despite Monday’s school shooting at a Nashville private elementary school that left three children, three adults, and the shooter dead. The suspect was identified by police as transgender.

