Fox News’ Bret Baier: ‘The Biggest Winner Tonight? Donald Trump’

Fox News’ Bret Baier reacted to tonight’s big Democratic presidential debate by saying the “biggest winner” was actually President Donald Trump.

"The biggest winner tonight? Donald Trump," Baier said.

“This moment of seeing the Democrats go at each other was a moment where — Mike Bloomberg, for all of the ads and all of the money, was sort of like the Wizard of Oz when they finally go and pull back the curtain and they realize he’s this guy,” he continued.

Baier also panned Amy Klobuchar’s performance but said Bloomberg “had a rough, rough go.”

