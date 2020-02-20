Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not let up on billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg after the Nevada Democratic debate, claiming that he would now spend another nine figures on campaign ads to “try to erase America’s memory of what happened on that debate stage.”

Speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Warren alluded to what was widely considered to be a disastrous performance by Bloomberg in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. And his stumbling, arrogant response to her right-out-of-the-gate attacks on the sexual harassment lawsuits that both he and his company have faced were a key reason for his poor showing.

Matthews started off by complimenting her for “devastatingly” executing her argument against the media tycoon. “You hit him with that comment he made, apparently, about a horse faced lesbian. It was so graphic and so personal. Tell me why you started the debate with that point of view. That attack line,” he asked.

“Because I think it’s important for people to know exactly what Michael Bloomberg has said and done,” she said. “You know, he wants to smooth over it all and say ‘Oh, but I treated some women nicely.’ And that just doesn’t cut it. It is important to know who this guy is because understand this. This guy is a threat, not because he gets out and shakes hands with people and people think he has really great ideas. He’s a threat because he’s already dropped $400 million in this campaign.”

“And understand this. After his performance tonight, I have no doubt he is about to drop tonight another $100 million in this campaign,” she added.

“Why does this lead to more spending?” Matthews asked.

“Oh come on! In order to try to erase America’s memory of what happened on that debate stage,” she replied.

“I think you did score there. My question is is that a disqualifying fact? Do you think he should not be considered by Democratic voters?” Matthews pressed.

“Yes. I think it is disqualifying,” Warren insisted. “How can we say ‘We want to trade our arrogant billionaire for your arrogant billionaire?'”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

