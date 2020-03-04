Early numbers from Nielsen Media Research show that Fox News Channel killed it in the ratings with their Super Tuesday coverage, scoring the second highest amount of viewership ever for a Super Tuesday.

Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum drew 4,172,000 total prime-time viewers, outdoing CNN’s 2,795,000 and MSNBC’s 3,818,000 as they covered the primary contests that took place across the country. The Fox hosts were also scored big with the 25-54 demographic, scoring 932,000 viewers while CNN placed first with 1,093,000 and MSNBC placed third with 910,000.

To put this in further perspective, Fox outpaced CNN and MSNBC in total viewers with 3,585,000 with their 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. coverage. By comparison, CNN drew 2,380,000 viewers and MSNBC got 3,213,000. The 25-54 demographic was competitive here as well, for Fox drew 790,000, CNN got 901,000, and MSNBC got 754,000.

Super Tuesday was a big night for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, for the 2020 Democratic primary largely seems to be a head-to-head between the two of them now. Biden rallied moderates to victory in Minnesota, Massachusetts and a plethora of states in the South, but Sanders remains competitive after scoring wins in California, Colorado, and Utah.

