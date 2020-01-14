Is “cancel culture” real?

In the case of Actor Vince Vaughn shaking President Donald Trump‘s hand, Fox News led viewers to believe that the outrage and “cancel culture” calls were legitimate, when in fact, they were referring to a satirical tweet about the interaction between the two.

Siraj Hashmi, a commentary video editor and writer for the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner, originally sent out the tweet stating as a joke that “I regret to inform you Vince Vaughn is CANCELED.”

Ladies & gentlemen, I regret to inform you Vince Vaughn is CANCELED https://t.co/942rLYf8ZR — SHARIA NOW (@SirajAHashmi) January 14, 2020

That tweet was taken for face value by Fox News and not as satire as it was intended — like many of Hashmi’s tweets.

A Fox News guest, right-leaning political commentator Jamie Weinstein, called out the faux outrage and broke it down on Fox News’s Outnumbered Overtime with host Harris Faulkner.

“Fortunately, for Vince Vaughn here, this is just a few knuckleheads on Twitter getting angry. It doesn’t seem to be something that will migrate off Twitter,” Weinstein added.

“I don’t see an enormous amount of Democrats getting up and arms over this — there were a few people on Twitter that didn’t like it. That’s what Twitter is for, silly tweets.”

Weinstein said that Vaughn will ultimately “survive” the ruckus.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]