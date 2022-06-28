Fox News Guest Says Trump’s Actions Are ‘In Line with Charges Like Seditious Conspiracy,’ Cavuto Calls Trump ‘Unhinged’

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Little appeared on Fox News after Tuesday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 committee and said Donald Trump may have committed seditious conspiracy.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump wanted attendees of his Jan. 6, 2021 rally in Washington, D.C. to be allowed entry even if they were armed. “They’re not here to hurt me,” she recalled Trump saying. “Take the f–ing metal detectors away!”

Hutchinson also provided hearsay testimony that Trump had attempted to commandeer the presidential limousine – a.k.a., The Beast – after the rally upon being told by Secret Service they would not bring him to the Capitol.

She also testified that she heard Meadows state that Trump said Vice President Mike Pence “deserves” to be hanged for refusing to go along with Trump’s half-assed scheme to overturn the election.

“How much of this has criminal implications for the former president – again if true?” host Neil Cavuto asked Little.

“I think a great of it does,” Little replied. He pointed to Trump’s knowledge of weapons among those in the crowd that day.

“It suggests – when there’s later violence – that he had some awareness of that and was willing to sort of, be ok with that risk,” Little stated. “The steps that he took allegedly in The Beast also show a president who was very, very adamant about getting to the Capitol even when his advisers advised him not to [and] when told that it could increase the violence. That’s extremely problematic.”

Little then turned to the crowd’s chants of “Hang Mike Pence!”

“And the discussions in the West Wing when he’s back in the White House where she testified about Meadow’s conversation about the president really not caring about the fact that there were chants to hang Mike Pence,” Little said. “I mean, that’s pretty damning stuff if you put that in front of a criminal jury in a criminal trial.”

Little also cited text messages sent to committee witnesses from Trump allies as instances of “potential obstruction of justice.”

Later in the interview, Little laid out Trump’s obligations as president and said he may have committed “seditious conspiracy”:

Realistically, you’re the president of the United States. You owe an oath to everyone, including those police officers who were the Capitol and including people on both sides who are representatives inside that Capitol building. And if you are ok with there being a greater risk of harm because the folks have guns and weapons, and they’re marching towards the Capitol, that shows a betrayal of your oath. And I think, again, goes directly in line with charges like seditious conspiracy. You can say, “Hey, I’m not worried about them hurting me.” But you need to be worried about them hurting the democratic process and the folks who are in the Capitol building.

Cavuto responded by calling Trump “unhinged.”

At a minimum, this is the leader of the free world,” the host said. “And he is clearly unhinged.”

Under U.S. Code, seditious conspiracy carries with it a prison term of up to 20 years.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com