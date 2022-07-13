Fox News Guest Who Doubted Ohio Rape Victim Story Takes Credit for Rapist’s Arrest

A writer for the conservative website PJ Media who appeared on Fox News and cast doubt on the story of a 10-year-old rape victim is now taking credit for the arrest of the rapist, who has confessed.

Megan Fox appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News Monday and cast major doubt on a story relayed by an Indiana doctor who said a 10-year-old pregnant girl in Ohio had been referred to her by a doctor in that state.

In Ohio, abortion is banned after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around six weeks. It was reported that the girl in the story had been pregnant for just over that amount of time.

Some conservatives questioned the veracity of the story, including Fox, who said the fact that the story was being highlighted by prominent Democrats suggested something was off about it.

“That’s a huge red flag,” she told Jesse Watters, who was similarly skeptical of the story. “Look, I detailed 10 red flags about this story in a tweet and then I reported it on PJmedia.com. And no one has responded. No one has called me to say you’re wrong.”

Fox claimed another “red flag” is the fact that the doctor who was the source of the story said Ohio had a six-week abortion ban, which she said is inaccurate because the law hinges on the detection of a fetal heartbeat. But again, that typically takes place around six weeks, so, functionally speaking, Fox’s distinction here is a distinction without a difference.

Writing for PJ Media, she even went so far as to call the story outright bogus.

“In my opinion, this story should now be placed in the hoax category,” she said.

But on Wednesday, the Columbus Dispatch reported that police made an arrest in the case, busting a 27-year-old man in Columbus. Police say he confessed to raping the girl at least twice.

Fox greeted the news not by issuing a mea culpa, but instead by taking credit. In her reasoning, the public doubt she cast on the story by calling it a “hoax” actually led to the arrest.

Responding to a critic who told her to delete her account in a reply to a tweet of hers claiming the story had “many red flags,” Fox patted herself on the back for a job well done.

I should delete my account for exposing that no media was looking for a rapist and was only interested in political weaponization of child rape? Would this arrest have happened if no one asked questions about the shoddy reporting of this heinous act? I’m glad someone was arrested https://t.co/r7fOhZuKw0 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) July 13, 2022

“I should delete my account for exposing that no media was looking for a rapist and was only interested in political weaponization of child rape?” she responded. “Would this arrest have happened if no one asked questions about the shoddy reporting of this heinous act?”

Watch above via Fox News.

