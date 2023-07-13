Fox News Has Ray Epps Conspiracy Theorist On Air Day After Getting Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) joined Fox & Friends on Thursday morning to discuss the testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray before a House committee on Wednesday. Nehls questioned Wray during the hearing and insisted the FBI should have arrested Ray Epps, who sued Fox News for defamation on Wednesday.

Epps accused the network of promoting the conspiracy theory that he was a government agent who instigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the same conspiracy theory promoted by Nehls during Wednesday’s hearing. Notably, Fox’s Steve Doocy did not mention Nehls’s comments regarding Epps while questioning him about Wray’s testimony.

“Now look into the camera, sir, when you answer my next question. Are you going to arrest Mr. Epps, yes or no?” Nehls demanded of Wray during the hearing.

Rep. Nehls asks FBI Director Wray if he will arrest Ray Epps, and says: "If you don't arrest Mr. Epps, there's a reason behind it. I believe you know what it is, and it appears to me you are protecting this guy. I strongly recommend you get your house back in order." pic.twitter.com/NSPDLlKYKW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 12, 2023

“You can see him. He’s encouraging, I almost think he’s inciting the riot. He’s encouraging people the night prior to go into the Capitol, the day after, to go into the Capitol, and he was at the first breach and he breached the restricted area,” Nehls continued as he argued that other Jan. 6th rioters were arrested while Epps was not.

“Everybody, a lot of people get arrested for not going into the Capitol,” Nehls continued, adding:

If you don’t arrest Mr. Epps, there’s a reason behind it. I believe you know what it is, and it appears to me you are protecting this guy. I strongly recommend you get your house back in order.

The next morning on Fox, Nehls was asked about the hearing, but the conversation primarily focused around allegations from the right that Wray is biased against Republicans.

Doocy asked Nehls to respond to Wray calling such accusations, “Insane.”

“He’s a registered Republican. He worked during the Bush administration. He was appointed by Donald Trump. Do you think that turned any heads?” asked Doocy, who to his credit pushed Nehls on the topic.

“Well, it may have, but right now, today, he works for Joe Biden. He works for President Joe Biden today,” replied Nehls.

Doocy and Nehls wrapped the interview by discussing the “two-tiered” justice system and allegations that federal law enforcement has been “weaponized.”

Epps sued both Fox and ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Fox and Mr. Carlson made Epps the central figure in a lie they concocted about January 6, 2021. After destroying Epps’s reputation and livelihood, Fox will move on to its next story, while Ray and Robyn live in a 350-square foot RV and face harassment and fear true harm,” the lawsuit read, noting the threats of violence Epps and his wife have received in recent years. “Fox must be held accountable.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

