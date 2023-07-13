Nancy Mace Raises Suspicion About Closing of WH Cocaine Probe: ‘Someone Always Ends Up Lying’ About ‘Unsavory Activity Around the Bidens’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) expressed her doubt in the propriety of the Secret Service’s investigation into the cocaine found at the White House earlier this month after the investigation was closed on Thursday, saying it fit into a larger pattern of investigations relating to President Joe Biden’s and his family going nowhere.

“Yeah, I would like answers,” Mace told reporters before expanding on her suspicions.

“It just seems like anytime we have any questions about any unsavory activity around the Bidens, no one can provide an answer conclusively or not,” she continued. “Someone always ends up lying.”

After the illicit substance was found in the West Wing on July 2, one official “familiar with the investigation” hurriedly explained to Politico that they believed they would not be able to find the person who brought it into the building because the area it was found in is “a bit of a thoroughfare.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also erroneously told reporters that the Biden family was not in the building on the Friday preceding the discovery of the cocaine in spite of the president, first lady, and Hunter Biden’s presence in the White House on that day.

Those surrounding circumstances played into the theories of some of the president’s political opponents that the substance belonged to Hunter, a recovering cocaine addict.

“The Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!” offered former president Donald Trump on Truth Social earlier on Monday.

But as even Fox News personality and former Trump senior staffer Kayleigh McEnany — as well as Fox’s Steve Doocy — acknowledged, there was no evidence beyond his past struggles with substance addiction issues to suggest that the cocaine belonged to the president’s son.

