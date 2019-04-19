Fox News’ Napolitano Rips ‘Venal, Amoral, Deceptive’ Trump: Mueller Report ‘Might Be Enough to Prosecute’ Him

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano suggested on Friday there may be enough evidence in the Mueller report to “prosecute” President Donald Trump.

“Depending on how you look at them, there might be enough to prosecute, but the attorney general has decided it’s not enough to prosecute,” Napolitano on his show Judge Napolitano’s Chambers, which airs digitally on Fox Nation. “But it did show a venal, amoral, deceptive Donald Trump, instructing his aides to lie and willing to help them do so. That’s not good in the president of the United States.”

As for the evidence of obstruction raised in the Mueller report, Napolitano said Trump “is not exactly cleared.” He continued by noting the numerous potential obstruction of justice attempts Mueller notes in the report, including Trump asking Don McGhan to fire the special counsel, and the events surrounding his firing of James Comey as head of the FBI.

The president has brushed off the ongoing debate over obstruction of justice, tweeting a quote last night from Napolitano’s Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson implying that the report exonerated him.

“If dozens of Federal prosecutors spent two years trying to charge you with a crime, and found they couldn’t, it would mean there wasn’t any evidence you did it – and that’s what happened here – that’s what we just learned from the Mueller Report.” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019



