Fox News’ on-the-ground reporter covering the protest occupation in downtown Seattle directly called out and debunked President Donald Trump’s earlier comments about the “violent people” involved in the takeover, saying: “It remains and is, at least for the moment, overwhelmingly peaceful.’

During an on-location segment on The Story with Martha MacCallum, Fox reporter Jonathan Hunt walked through the so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone, telling MacCallum what he has seen first-hand of the occupation. And it notably did not align with Trump’s comments just hours before at a White House roundtable.

“These are violent people that have taken over,” Trump told Fox News White House correspondent, John Roberts during press questions at the roundtable event. “These are not people that are nice people. I saw on your network today, John, I saw what went on with the hitting and the punching and the beating and all the other things that went on and you have a governor that doesn’t do a damn thing about it and a mayor that doesn’t know she’s alive. She’s talking its going to be a love fest this summer. If they don’t do the job, I’ll do the job.”

Hunt then stepped in after the clip to push back on Trump’s claims, which he suggested could’ve been informed by a skewed focus on a few moments of unrest that have been shared online.

“Now the president may have been watching the same handful of videos over and over again that have been posted repeatedly on Twitter showing the handful of violent incidents that have taken place over the last 72 hours,” Hunt noted, before fact-checking the president’s rhetoric. “But the truth on the ground here, Martha, and having spent much of the past 72 hours right here inside the occupied protest zone, is that it remains and is at least for the moment, overwhelmingly peaceful.”

