Fox Reporter Says FNC Studio Attacked by Abortion Rights Protesters ‘Cursing’ and ‘Throwing Things’ at Windows

Protesters demonstrating against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade briefly targeted a Fox News studio in New York City on Friday night, according to reporter Ashley Strohmier.

Strohmier gave her firsthand account of the incident while appearing on Fox News at Night with anchor Shannon Bream. She said the metal barriers around the studio were knocked over and demonstrators at one point were throwing projectiles at the building before they moved on to Times Square.

Around 10 o’clock I was sitting in the studio along 48th Street and I could hear people cursing at Fox News, and just five minutes ago, I was talking to our building security and we actually found out they graffitied a little bit on the building with some sort of pen and they also knocked down all our metal barriers along the building and at several points, I even heard them throwing things at the studio windows that I was sitting in.

Footage captured by video journalist Ken Lopez showed security picking up the knocked-over metal barriers and revealed some of the graffiti left behind, which included messages like “fuck Fox,” “fuck capitalism,” and “abort the court.”

"Fuck Fox" and "Fuck Capitalism" – aftermath as pro-abortion protesters stormed Fox News in NYC Video by Ken Lopez (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL) pic.twitter.com/tBn3g6oBhj — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) June 25, 2022

Thousands took to the streets in New York and dozens were arrested, the New York Post reported. One officer speaking with the outlet estimated 17,000 demonstrators were present.

ADVISORY: Due to a protest, expect traffic and delays in and around Times Square. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/oHZnCWr3s3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2022

Heated protests have broken out across the country since the Supreme Court’s ruling, including in Arizona where tear gas was deployed outside a Senate building, as well as in Iowa where police have launched an investigation after a truck was driven into a group of demonstrators, leaving one person injured.

