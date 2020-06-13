Fox Runs Monty Python Parody Post From Reddit as Example of ‘Infighting’ at CHAZ Protest Area in Seattle

On Friday night, Fox News put on screen an image of a Reddit post that played off a famous Monty Python bit, mistaking it for a genuine message of discontent from among those at the so-called “autonomous zone” in Seattle.

On Fox News Channel’s The Story, host Martha MacCallum read from a Reddit post that was shown on screen in a report on the self-declared autonomous zone around a police precinct, dubbed the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” or or “CHAZ” by the demonstrators. Rapper Raz Simone has faced controversy and has been characterized in the press as the “Warlord” of the zone.

Fox News fell for a Monty Python joke on Reddit lmao pic.twitter.com/Yo34yuQvlD — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 13, 2020

In covering that apparent discord, MacCallum referenced the Reddit post as an example of discontent within the ranks. But, as you can see below, the post was an obvious take on a scene from the movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Here’s a splice:

It was actually a pretty funny Reddit post. And it’s a darn good reason for MacCallum to catch up on her Monty Python.

That’s not to say there’s no controversy within the zone about leadership. The report included an interview with Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott, reporting from inside the autonomous zone. You can watch the full clip below.

WATCH: Our own @shelbytalcott appeared on @marthamaccallum to talk about her experience reporting from Seattle’s autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/Yg9g0a1acT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2020

