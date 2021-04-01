Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went there as he lashed into Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and claimed she wants America to be demographically transformed in order to make Democrats more powerful.

Carlson appeared Thursday on Outnumbered as the show’s #OneLuckyGuy, and they held a segment a segment on Ocasio-Cortez’s recent comments on how the immigration situation at the border is not a “crisis.”

The segment honed in on Ocasio-Cortez as she differentiated the actions of the Trump and Biden administrations, but she also said the conditions at the border are “barbaric” and immigrant families are owed reparations.

Carlson didn’t hesitate for a second, sneering at the notion that a “low-quality race baiter” like Ocasio-Cortez has a voice in national policy:

Who cares what she thinks? She’s totally reckless. She’s a racist, openly. I think the key is though is to think clearly about what is best for the United States. Obviously, the border policy now is a disaster, to be fair, it’s been a disaster for a long time. It doesn’t serve the interest of most Americans, and it won’t because people like that use the magic word, ‘racism,’ to cow the rest of the country into submission. She wants to change the population, she wants her party to be more powerful. I get it. But we’re allowing her and people like her to do that because we are afraid of being called names.

This continued with Carlson pronouncing Ocasio-Cortez “someone whose opinion you shouldn’t care about,” and “I don’t care whatever-that-woman’s-name-is thinks, and no one should care what she thinks.”

Carlson uses his show to blast the congresswoman on a regular basis, apparently undercutting his premise that her opinion on political matters is so insignificant.

Watch above, via Fox News.

