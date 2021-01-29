In a monologue Friday night decrying “this now-official line that the American government is now at war with its own population,” Tucker Carlson swiped at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for what she said this week about her Republican colleagues.

Carlson railed against “power-made members of Congress dividing people by race so they can conquer,” bringing up language about “white fragility” and “white supremacy” in particular.

On MSNBC this week, Ocasio-Cortez said, “There are legitimate white supremacist sympathizers that sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives… There’s no consequences for racism, no consequences for misogyny, no consequences for insurrection.”

Carlson played the clip before saying, “That woman is a tool of corporate power posing as a truth-teller. Look at her campaign contributions. Who is supporting her campaigns? People who want to change the subject away from economics to identity politics.”

“Think about the effect on the people listening,” Carlson remarked. “We are not sure who she’s talking about.”

He said the New York congresswoman is pushing a “dark fantasy designed to terrify people and make them easier to command,” and added, “Talk like that from our leaders, from our elected officials, is going to turn some of our citizens very, very radical. You don’t want to live in a country with very, very radical people.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

