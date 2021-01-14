Fox News host Tucker Carlson viciously mocked Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for sharing she feared for her life during the Capitol insurrection last week, trying to accuse her of hypocrisy for thanking the police officers who protected her and her fellow members of Congress.

During his Thursday night show, Carlson made a point of singling out Ocasio-Cortez and playing several clips she posted on Instagram where she described her emotions while being sequestered by security in the Capitol as rioters looted the building, hunted Vice President Mike Pence for assassination, and, at one point, beat a policeman so badly he later died. One video of MAGA rioter, widely broadcast for the first time on Thursday, showed him inciting a crowd by screaming “Death is the only remedy” for the members of Congress and police officers inside the Capitol. He has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a cop with a flag pole.

Despite these very real and chilling threats and acts of violence, Carlson didn’t find Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns about dying genuine. In fact, he implied that, being among the “dumbest and most narcissist” in Congress, she couldn’t grasp her own selfishness for both supporting the “defund the police” movement and praising the officers who stood up to the rioters.

“Suddenly, let us know if this sounds familiar, a convicted felon dying of a drug overdose was a national crisis as from any national crisis you have got to make some sacrifices,” he said, alluding to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer kneeled upon his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

“And guess what? Every one of your sacrifices is going to make vacuous little totalitarians morons like Sandy Cortez more powerful, that’s how national crises work. Something bad has happened, therefore you have to hand the worst people in the world the keys to your life,” Carlson said, with obvious vitriol. “As if you needed more evidence that it’s all about what’s good for Sandy Cortez and her friends and not about what’s good for you ,because nobody cares about that. Watch her new position, her revised position on defunding the police. This is from the other day.”

He then ran a clip of an Instagram video where Ocasio-Cortez said she and many others in Congress “narrowly escaped death” and hailed the Capitol Police as “heroic” for confronting the pro-Trump rioters and white supremacists who stormed the building.

“Narrowly escaped death!” Carlson sarcastically yelled, before pouring on the derision. “When the most harrowing thing in life is pass freshman sociology at Boston University, every day is a brand new drama. Sandy’s heart is still beating fast. But she likes the cops now, despite the fact they’re white supremacists. What a difference a day makes.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

