Fox’s Hegseth Rails at ‘Blue Checkmarks’ Mocking His CPAC Remarks: ‘The Condescension…Never Ceases to Amaze’

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth hit back at critics who scoffed at his claim that diner-goers across America hold conversations about the 10th Amendment all the time.

Hegseth gave a speech at CPAC over the weekend which ended up revolving around the conversations he has with people in his recurring “Breakfast with Friends” segments for Fox. Hegseth claimed, in his address, that regular Americans talk a lot more about government overreach than the “esoteric” topics that university figures and the media focus on.

“They’re not talking about esoteric things that the Ivy League talks about or MSNBC talks about,” Hegseth said. “They’re talking about the Bible, and faith, and prayer, and their family, hard work, supporting the police, standing for the national anthem, the 1st Amendment, the 2nd Amendment, the 10th Amendment.”

Hegseth’s remarks drew mockery from those who pointed out his Ivy League education, plus those who were skeptical over his take on what the public talks about at diners. When he spoke about this with Fox & Friends on Monday, Hegseth mockingly commented on how “the internet exploded” over his speech before breaking down his conversations with diner-goers.

Hegseth went on to say he didn’t anticipate the response to his remarks, “but it shows you how completely out of touch” his critics are.

“First of all, they’ve never watched Fox & Friends. They don’t know about the diner segment we do. They think I just pop into diners and I talk to people and immediately the Tenth Amendment comes up,” Hegseth said. “So let them hate at me…The condescension that comes from elites with blue check marks that host shows on other channels never ceases to amaze.”

It’s hard to say which specific hosts from competing outlets Hegseth was referring to, but one possibility is MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who was among those who ridiculed Hegseth’s CPAC remarks.

Fwiw we led our show last night with the fact the minimum wage is too low and it’s too hard to make ends meet for too many Americans. But maybe that’s more esoteric than the 10th amendment, I dunno. https://t.co/bgB66H9GDs — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 27, 2021

