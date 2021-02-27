Pete Hegseth Gets Brutally Mocked On Twitter After Saying People in Diners Talk to Him About The 10th Amendment

Fox and Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth was brutally mocked on Twitter after claiming at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that people he speaks with at diners across America are talking about the 10th Amendment.

As a quick reminder, the 10th Amendment delegates all powers not expressly reserved to the federal government to the states and the people, essentially serving as a check against the federal government from becoming too powerful.

“I sit down with a school teacher, or a construction worker, or a small business owner, or a cook at a restaurant, or a waitress at the restaurant we’re at,” Hegseth stated.

Pete Hegseth says that when he sits down with real Americans at diners across this nation, “they’re not talking about esoteric things that the Ivy League talks about.” They’re talking about things like the Bible, standing for the national anthem … and the 10th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/YELviZB1nH — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 27, 2021

“And they’re not talking about esoteric things that the Ivy League talks about or MSNBC talks about. They’re talking about the Bible, and faith, and prayer, and their family, hard work, supporting the police, standing for the national anthem, the 1st Amendment, the 2nd Amendment, the 10th Amendment.”

Needless to say, many Twitter users were skeptical about how many folks were really hanging out at diners and discussing the finer points of this constitutional provision.

Fwiw we led our show last night with the fact the minimum wage is too low and it’s too hard to make ends meet for too many Americans. But maybe that’s more esoteric than the 10th amendment, I dunno. https://t.co/bgB66H9GDs — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 27, 2021

“Real Americans” talk about the 10th Amendment? https://t.co/McdLqaaBm2 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 27, 2021

It’s true. When I go back to Arkansas and I’m eating at the local Denney’s, people simply can’t stop talking about the 10th Amendment and standing for the anthem. I ask what they think of the weather and they say the pledge of allegiance https://t.co/hdVCCzVBbx — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 27, 2021

Yeah the Cracker Barrel is always filled with people talking about the 10th Amendment that’s totally a real thing https://t.co/nphK6nHCoz — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 27, 2021

$10 says that if you poll every single person sitting in any given bar, 90% of them cannot tell you what the 10th Amendment says without googling it. https://t.co/X0ZGAxawEv — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 27, 2021

99.99% of Americans can’t tell you what the 10th Amendment is. Also, Pete has degrees from 2 Ivy League schools https://t.co/xmGQqDzL7r — Token White Dude (@tokenwhitedude) February 27, 2021

I was just saying to the lady bringing me my pancakes. “Man..how about that 10th Amendment?” She was like “right! Federalism is so important to me and my kids futures!” I’m also lying like Pete. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 27, 2021

Every time I’m in a Real American Diner, all the 10th amendment talk is honestly too much. Can’t even hear myself think! https://t.co/8pUpRdZdk4 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 28, 2021

Normal Americans are not sitting around discussing the intricacies of the 10th amendment Pete https://t.co/1pGe5ifdmU — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) February 28, 2021

Watch above, via Right Wing Watch.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]