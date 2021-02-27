comScore Pete Hegseth Says People Talk About 10th Amendment At Diners
Pete Hegseth Gets Brutally Mocked On Twitter After Saying People in Diners Talk to Him About The 10th Amendment

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 27th, 2021, 11:15 pm

Fox and Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth was brutally mocked on Twitter after claiming at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that people he speaks with at diners across America are talking about the 10th Amendment.

As a quick reminder, the 10th Amendment delegates all powers not expressly reserved to the federal government to the states and the people, essentially serving as a check against the federal government from becoming too powerful.

“I sit down with a school teacher, or a construction worker, or a small business owner, or a cook at a restaurant, or a waitress at the restaurant we’re at,” Hegseth stated.

“And they’re not talking about esoteric things that the Ivy League talks about or MSNBC talks about. They’re talking about the Bible, and faith, and prayer, and their family, hard work, supporting the police, standing for the national anthem, the 1st Amendment, the 2nd Amendment, the 10th Amendment.”

Needless to say, many Twitter users were skeptical about how many folks were really hanging out at diners and discussing the finer points of this constitutional provision.

Watch above, via Right Wing Watch.

