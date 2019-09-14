Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is apparently eagerly anticipating the potential indictment of Andrew McCabe, claiming “the rats are jumping ship.”

“Just as I predicted in my book, the rats are jumping ship. Who will rat on whom? Who will points the finger and when? McCabe’s indictment will be the first of many in the attempted overthrow of the president,” Pirro predicted.

“News that the first to fall will be Jim Comey’s deputy director of the FBI and then acting director of the FBI for lying to both the inspector general’s investigators as well as the FBI investigators, not once, not twice, but three times under oath. He lied to make himself look better. But he was even given the opportunity to recant his statements,” Pirro said on her show Saturday night.

Pirro then went out of her way to defend former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. McCabe has not been indicted.

“Flynn, a man who spent 30 years defending this country. Even though FBI agents themselves didn’t think Flynn was intentionally misstating the facts,” Pirro said.

“I long said that Bill Barr is a serious guy. He’s a no nonsense straight shooter who could give a dam about what people say or think about him. He’s not looking to be famous for his next advancement. He’s good with who he is,” she continued.

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice rejected a bid from McCabe’s attorneys to avoid charges. However, charges have not yet been issued in the case.

Watch above, via Fox News.

