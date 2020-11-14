Fox’s Leland Vittert Goes At It with Trump Campaign’s Erin Perrine in Explosive Segment on Election Results

Fox News Channel’s Leland Vittert tangled with a Trump campaigns spokesperson again on Saturday. This time, ending up in an extremely heated back-and-forth with Erin Perrine of Trump’s legal team, over the claims of vote fraud from President Donald Trump and his team.

They began with Vittert asking about the “path” to electoral victory, with Vittert essentially pressing for Perrine to explain how any of the current legal actions and rhetoric might actually result in a change to the outcome in any state, much less the overall election.

“What states are the, is the president going to pull ahead in?” he said, after laying out the current margins. It immediately turned into an interrupting match as Perrine repeatedly refused to answer about where exactly would the campaign find enough votes to get ahead.

As they continued arguing Perrine at one point said “keep snark, you know, making your faces and rolling your eyes, Leland.”

“I get it, I get it, you guys spent years trying to run out the Russian hoax against the President and trying to say this over, and the hypocrisy continues. Because you know what, Hillary Clinton said ‘don’t concede’ to Joe Biden, and now everybody wants to say ‘this is over’ for us. It’s ridiculous,” said Perrine as Vittert kept repeating his question.

When Vittert said he wasn’t trying to tell her it’s over, Perrine responded that “you guys keep going, uh, president-elect, it sorta sounds like you’re saying it’s over.”

Replying to her characterization, Vittert said “I don’t know who ‘you guys’ are, okay. You and I are having, I’m trying to have a conversation with you.”

Not realizing that she was the one who said “you guys” Perrine was then offended by Vittert saying “I don’t know who you guys are.” He clearly meant he didn’t know who she was grouping him with under that heading, but Perrine took it as an affront.

“You guys? I’m Erin Perrine. I work for the president of the United States,” she said. Vittert brought up the “you guys” thing a bit more as they continued the battle from there.

Perrine never did answer whether there was a path to victory, and where it might exist for the president.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]