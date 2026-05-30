Bill Maher Twists Knife on Trump Over Disastrous Polls — ‘Even With White People Who Didn’t Go To College’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher twisted the knife on President Donald Trump over his deadly approval polls “even with White people” with no college by making a vicious crack about the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight at the White House/

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, director of the Hayden Planetarium, and author of the new book “Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter.”

The panel guests were Katy Tur, bestselling author and host of MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports”; and Fmr. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, former Republican congressman who represented California’s 20th district and served as the 55th Speaker of the House.

Maher devoted part of his monologue to mocking Trump over approval polling that just keeps going lower and lower:

BILL MAHER: But I tell you, due to the war, and the gas prices, unlike nine other things, Trump’s approval rating, lowest ever, 34%, even underwater with white people who did not go to college. That was always his base. That’s like Taco Bell losing stoners. I mean, that’s… I mean really. You’re losing, man. Losing the non-college-educated white people– what does he have to do, stage UFC fights on the lawn? Oh, we’re doing that, I forgot. We actually are doing that. My bad. Lot of exciting things are happening back there. We’re having a big 250th birthday party for America concert. They announced the lineup. Oh, Vanilla Ice, I’m not making that vanilla ice, Milli Vanilli, Morris Day, Bret Michaels. I think this is very admirable about the president. It shows he’s concerned for the unemployed. And then after they announced this all-star lineup, a lot of them said, no, what are you talking about? We’re not playing. That’s gotta hurt a lot when you can’t close the deal with Milli Vanilli.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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