Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano told America’s Newsroom that he believes President Donald Trump will testify in the now-likely impeachment trial.

“If you go to a Senate trial, who testifies on behalf of the president?” anchor Bill Hemmer asked Napolitano on Thursday.

“Himself,” Napolitano responded.

“You believe that could happen?” Hemmer asked.

“I do,” Napolitano said. “I think it will be the most dramatic, legal political event in the history of our era. With the president of the United States testifying under oath in front of the chief justice and the full Senate and 200 million people watching on television.”

Napolitano maintained that he believes there’s enough evidence to impeach Trump, but also noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi statement directing the Judiciary Committee to begin drafting articles of impeachment left some wiggling room.

“Pelosi said five minutes ago ‘we’ll proceed in a manner worthy of our office’. What does that mean?” Napolitano asked. “Does it mean we’re ready to go and even though there are witnesses that subpoenaed that didn’t show up we’ll draft articles of impeachment or does it mean, as Professor Turley suggested yesterday, we’re going to go to court to force them to testify and wait until we get their testimony? I don’t know. It is like reading the tea leaves.”

“If you ask me if there is enough evidence on which to base articles of impeachment the answer is yes because impeachment is political,” he continued. “If you ask me will they get more evidence if they wait to hear from Secretary Pompeo, Director Mulvaney, former Ambassador Bolton, the answer is yes.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

