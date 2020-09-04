Fox Business host Neil Cavuto pointed out the tone contrast of questions in which Democratic nominee Joe Biden was peppered with at his presser on Friday, versus the wide breathe of questions in which President Donald Trump is asked by members of the press.

The Fox Business host added that Biden “has a far more friendly relationship” with members of the press, compared to Trump – arguing that the president is given much less slack from the media.

“Man, oh man, there was a lot in there whether you like the former vice president or dislike him if like President Trump or dislike him, these were decidedly friendlier questions than the president ever enjoys,” Cavuto stated, following the Biden presser Friday afternoon.

Cavuto, paraphrasing the questions asked, then pointed out a few examples, including, “Just paraphrasing here, why are you holding back your anger over the president’s remarks, you keep talking about holding back your anger — why aren’t you more angry?”

Cavuto added: “Someone else, how do you feel about the president’s offensive remarks about military figures and how did that make you feel after you hurt them?”

“I want you to contrast that with the stuff the president gets. It’s all fair game, anything and everything is thrown at you. Sometimes the president gets what’s coming, sometimes he doesn’t,” Cavuto said. “But obviously, Joe Biden has a far more friendly relationship, at least in this latest give and take, than the president enjoys.

“But man, oh man, it is remarkable,” he added. “It’s a very different tone for two different leaders.”

Watch above, via Fox Businesses Network.

