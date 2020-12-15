George Conway offered insights on a fascinating question being posed in political media circles during a Monday night appearance on CNN, when Anderson Cooper flatly asked, “what do you imagine [President Donald Trump’s] post-presidential life to be?”

“I think it’s going to be continual grift and grievance,” Conway replied. “He is going to be trying to raise money, and trying to continue, you know, being the center of attention because he needs to be the center of attention, psychologically, so he’s going to keep, you know, stirring people up out there.”

“And probably, trying to hold rallies and trying to raise money.”

Cooper asked if that strategy would get a lot harder for Trump “without having the presidential seal,” to which Conway agreed.

“And there’s going to be the grievance aspect,” Conway continued. “And that grievance aspect is going to be, until his dying breath, he is going to claim that this election was fraudulently taken from him.” Conway also noted that if Trump gets prosecuted by a New York county district attorney’s office that is reportedly ramping up its criminal investigation of the Trump organization and maybe the president himself.

Conway has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration. His criticism has earned extra-raised eyebrows as his wife, Kellyanne Conway, served as a Trump campaign manager in 2016 and as a senior advisor for more than three years of the administration. George ended the segment by predicting Trump would be a “continual font of grievance.”

Trump has refused to concede that he lost the election even though the Electoral College has voted to elect Joe Biden. Trump has not indicated that he plans to do anything but continue to baselessly complain about a “rigged” election, despite virtually no court finding in favor of his legal efforts.

As a result, a new and unique situation has arisen: the soon-to-be ex-president will likely not attend the incoing president’s inauguration. Reports have surfaced that Trump may hold a political rally at the same time as the inauguration ceremony.

Watch above via CNN.

