Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov Blames Trump for Forcing Herschel Walker on GOP After ‘Losing His Election’

Georgia Republican Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) lashed out at former President Donald Trump for forcing GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker on voters in his state and nationwide.

It has been a terrible week for Walker’s campaign and for Republican voters in the state as the candidate’s troubles have mounted.

Walker is alleged to have paid for an abortion for a woman in 2009, in spite of his staunch opposition to all abortions. The scandal was compounded when the woman claimed Wednesday she is raising a child the candidate fathered.

The former college and NFL running back also threw himself into a fit Thursday when attempting to communicate his innocence. While uttering word salad, he was asked about critical comments Duncan made about him.

Wednesday on CNN, Duncan categorized Walker as a person whose only accomplishment was “scoring a bunch of touchdowns in the ’80s.” In his retort, Walker appeared to not know Duncan is the current lieutenant governor of the state he is running to represent in the Senate.

Duncan returned to CNN Thursday to discuss the headache Walker has become for Republicans in Georgia and across the country. On AC360, Duncan explained he will not vote for incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and also said Walker has not “earned” his respect.

Host Anderson Cooper asked him, “Do you think some Republicans will just be turned off and stay away?” Duncan responded:

No, I think Republicans are going to show up and vote for Brian Kemp and state-wide candidates up and down. They’ve done a great job. Brian Kemp has done better than any other governor in the country with dealing with the pandemic, and civil unrest, and the economy and growth. I mean, they’re going to show up and vote. It’s up to the Walker campaign to figure out how they’re going to convince them to vote for him.

Duncan then blamed the entire mess on Trump.

“I mean, we let down the entire country,” he said. “Donald Trump led us down a rabbit trail – post-election – because he was too consumed with trying to save face from losing his election. And he ran us down a trail and we screwed up.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com