Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor Bids Farewell to Trump’s Political ‘Distraction’: He’s ‘In the Rearview Mirror’

Georgia Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan dunked on Donald Trump’s political influence in the Republican Party, saying that the former president should be “in the rearview mirror” as he is a “distraction.

On Wednesday’s CNN This Morning, co-host Kaitlan Collins asked Duncan “what message” incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R-GA) re-election on Tuesday sends considering Trump wanting Kemp to fail at the ballot box. Kemp defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in what was a matchup from 2018.

Duncan blasted Trump and credited Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY):

I think it sends a message to the country, along with some other states, that this is a pivot point for the Republican party. This is a time that Donald Trump is no doubt in the rearview mirror and it’s time to move on with the party, it’s time to move on with candidate quality. It turns out Mitch McConnell knew what he was talking about candidate quality. We’ve seen it in Georgia and other places around the country, where if they would have just woke up 12 months ago and stop taking his lead and took the lead of what real Republicans, real conservative policies meant and mattered we’d be in a different place.

Duncan, who said he didn’t vote for GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, who appears to be headed in a Dec. 6 runoff with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), whom Duncan said he also didn’t vote for.

“I didn’t respect Herschel Walker yet, and he did not earn my vote, and I was not going to vote for Raphael Warnock. So we still have four more weeks. But you know, I think a lot of Republicans like me are waking up this morning to what could have been,” he said. “What could have been if we would have picked a better candidate that could’ve won with a margin like Brian Kemp, that would have been able to put real leadership on display, real ideas on display, win the hearts and minds of Georgians and get the state back to being fully red.”

Watch above via CNN.

