Ben Shapiro Blames Trump’s ‘Picks and Antics’ for Republican Midterm Failure: ‘Heads Should Roll’
As the Republican red wave failed to live up to expectations in the midterms elections, Ben Shapiro blamed the situation on Donald Trump.
The Daily Wire founder took to Twitter on Wednesday with his thoughts on how Democrats are likely to maintain their hold on the U.S. Senate, and Republicans failed to win a commanding majority of seats in the House of Representatives. Political watchers have acknowledged that the results do not meet the standards of a red wave, so Shapiro predicted that Democrats will stay their course, but “heads should roll” among the Republicans after they “wildly underperformed.”
From there, Shapiro’s Twitter assessments became more focused on Trump as he joined the chorus of conservatives who’ve suggested the former president is the reason why the red wave never came into existence. On this, Shapiro blamed Trump for not picking better candidates, for sabotaging them with his “antics,” and that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) re-election has cemented his status as a Republican leader.
