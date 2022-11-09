Ben Shapiro Blames Trump’s ‘Picks and Antics’ for Republican Midterm Failure: ‘Heads Should Roll’

As the Republican red wave failed to live up to expectations in the midterms elections, Ben Shapiro blamed the situation on Donald Trump.

The Daily Wire founder took to Twitter on Wednesday with his thoughts on how Democrats are likely to maintain their hold on the U.S. Senate, and Republicans failed to win a commanding majority of seats in the House of Representatives. Political watchers have acknowledged that the results do not meet the standards of a red wave, so Shapiro predicted that Democrats will stay their course, but “heads should roll” among the Republicans after they “wildly underperformed.”

Here's the basic takeaway from Election 2022 so far:

1. Democrats will not change course on anything; they wildly outperformed expectations, except in Florida.

2. Biden is their 2024 nominee unless he is fully incapacitated. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 9, 2022

3. Republicans wildly underperformed, and heads should roll.

4. There is a lot of hope for the Republican coalition given their performance with Hispanic and black voters. But their candidate quality was poor and their leadership was either absent or counterproductive. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 9, 2022

From there, Shapiro’s Twitter assessments became more focused on Trump as he joined the chorus of conservatives who’ve suggested the former president is the reason why the red wave never came into existence. On this, Shapiro blamed Trump for not picking better candidates, for sabotaging them with his “antics,” and that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) re-election has cemented his status as a Republican leader.

Trump picked bad candidates, spent almost no money on his hand-picked candidates, and then proceeded to crap on the Republicans who lost and didn't sufficiently bend the knee. This will have 2024 impact. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 9, 2022

7. The Republican leadership class, paralyzed by the Trump phenomenon, failed to provide any leadership at all…

8. Except for DeSantis, who was a leader, an excellent candidate, and an organizer of his own party, leading to a Florida red tsunami. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 9, 2022

…

