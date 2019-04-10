Glenn Beck Tells Hannity That Soros-Funded ‘Communists’ in Chicago Are Building ‘Waves’ of Migrants

During a one-on-one with Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Glenn Beck made a direct appeal to President Donald Trump.

At one point, Beck said he felt “bad” for Trump and noted he knows he watches Hannity’s show.

Then he spoke directly to President Trump.

“Mr. President, please, you are not going to solve the problem at the border,” Beck said, looking right at the camera. “I know that seems rational, but when you look at the evidence, we can’t fight the enemy if we won’t call them by name, and these are communists.”

He continued on: “American communists in Chicago that are taking loads of money from George Soros and others. They are orchestrating this. And what they are doing now is a human wave. It was a tactic used in China, or by China against us in the Korean War, where they just throw wave after wave after wave of people until you just can’t fight it anymore. And Chuck Schumer, and all of the others, they know about it, and they are covering and encouraging this. This is an assault on the republic.”

In response, Hannity said this: “Certainly a border wall is going to help because we know that walls work.”

Beck, though, was not done. A little while later after veering into a Russian history lesson, he insisted that the end of the republic is near if people don’t turn to God.

“I believe that we are 3-5 years from seeing the end of this republic if we do not wake up and turn to God, turn back to God, beg him for forgiveness, ask him for help, and then just to name the enemy,” Beck said. “The enemy is very clear.”

