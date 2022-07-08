GOP Operative Predicts Trump Will Announce 2024 Bid Early to Stop a DeSantis Campaign: ‘He Wants to Tamp it Out’

CNN commentator and Republican consultant Scott Jennings predicted former President Donald Trump will launch a 2024 presidential bid early to thwart a potential run by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Jennings joined CNN Tonight with host Kasie Hunt and said he believes the political winds are at the back of Florida’s governor.

Given his popularity with conservatives across the country, Jennings said he believes DeSantis is a Trump-like figure who lacks “baggage.” He said,

I definitely think there are a lot of Republicans out there who voted for Donald Trump twice, maybe gave him money, wanted to see him succeed who know we cannot drag the country and the party through this again in 2024, that he’s the least likely Republican to have a chance to win the White House. And they see someone like Desantis who gives you all of the fight and all of the policy without all the baggage and worse that came with Jan. 6 that Donald Trump will bring.

Hunt asked Jennings if he believes big name Republicans will be willing to go out on a limb for DeSantis, given they run the risk of angering Trump.

“We’ll see,” Jennings said, before adding he sees DeSantis as “more than viable” to win not only win the Republican nomination, but to win a general election.

“I think there are other people, Tim Scott I’m very fond of, as well and Nikki Haley and others,” Jennings said. “There’s a big field and any of them would be a better choice.”

Jennings said many Republicans know “in their hearts” someone other than Trump is needed for the GOP to take back the White House. He concluded Trump is aware of that.

“I think that’s why Donald Trump is considering launching his re-election campaign right now because that fire I think is starting to build a little bit, and he wants to tamp it out,” Jennings said.

Watch above, via CNN.

