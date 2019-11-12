A GOP congressman was permitted to say, on Fox News Tuesday, that President Donald Trump is being afforded fewer rights than serial rapists or murderers — without any pushback whatsoever from anchor Bret Baier.

Baier, who was anchoring Fox News Reporting Tuesday, invited Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) on the program to discuss the impeachment hearings. And the congressman took the opportunity to bash House Intelligence chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for what he deems an unfair process.

“Adam Schiff has completely ignored any sense of fair play,” Sensenbrenner said. “He is managing leaks out of his bunker where all of these previous depositions have taken place. He has not allowed the president to be able to defend himself, or even call witnesses. And I think that what you’re seeing here is that we give people who are accused of serial murder or serial rape more rights than the president of the United States. Shame on Adam Schiff.”

Impeachment in the House, of course, is not a trial. It is more akin to a prosecutor filing charges. The trial portion would take place in the Senate — should the House vote to impeach. And there, the president’s attorneys would be allowed to make their case. While it’s true that the president’s lawyers were involved at this stage in the impeachment proceedings against Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon, they were not involved at this point in the process against Andrew Johnson, and there is no requirement that Trump or his attorneys be allowed to participate at this time. The Washington Post, among others, has thoroughly debunked due process complaints lodged by Trump and his allies.

Baier did not point any of this out. Instead, he allowed the congressman to tell the audience that Trump is being denied his Constitutional rights — which is false.

Later in the interview, Sensenbrenner did make a point which Baier found — at least somewhat — objectionable.

“This is kind of the way Stalin ran his courts,” Sensenbrenner said. “And it’s not something that Americans ought to be proud of.

Baier told the congressman, “A little aggressive to call it Stalin-esque, isn’t it?”

“No, I don’t think so,” Sensenbrenner replied. “It’s a star chamber proceeding, one side ends up presenting all of the information, people who were in the room can’t ethically talk about it because it was a closed-door deposition. And then what Schiff does is he leaks out the information that he wants to have leak out. That’s not the type of transparency that the Democrats promised when they took over the House of Representatives, and it’s not the type of transparency that the American people deserve when you have a group of Democrats trying to overturn the election of the President of the United States in 2016.”

That, evidently, was a sufficient response for Baier — who did not push the congressman any further.

Watch above, via Fox News.

