Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Requiring All New Yorkers to Wear A Mask While in Public

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that all New Yorkers must now wear a mask while out in public during his coronavirus press conference on Wednesday.

“I’m going to issue an executive order that says all people in public must have a mask or nose covering — mouth and nose covering, and they must wear it in a situation where you cannot or are not maintaining social distancing,” Cuomo told reporters in Albany.

The governor then clarified that a mask or covering is now required in any setting where people are not at least six feet away from each other, reminding viewers that you could be walking alone on the street and then quickly reach a busy intersection.

“You’re right to go out for a walk in the park because you need to get out of the house, the dog is getting on your nerves. Fine. Don’t infect me. You don’t have a right to infect me,” Cuomo added.

The governor stressed that all New Yorkers using public transit must also wear a mask, including while on a Subway platform or waiting for the bus on a busy sidewalk.

“If you are going to be in a situation in public where you may come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or a cloth covering. That is by executive order,” Cuomo repeated.

Cuomo then clarified that he would give people a three-day notice “to allow compliance,” and to give everyone time to find a mask or cloth covering.

Later during the briefing, Cuomo said that nobody would be going to jail for not wearing a mask, but that local government should begin to enforce the rule, and New Yorkers could get a penalty for a civil violation.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]