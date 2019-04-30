GRAPHIC: Venezuelan National Guard Plows Into and Runs Over Protestors Opposing Maduro

Graphic video has emerged from a military uprising in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela.

The video, embedded below, appears to show Venezuelan military vehicles plowing into protestors who have responded to calls for a military uprising by presumptive leader Juan Guaido, who has the support of the United States government.

Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro finds himself in an intense power struggle with opposition forces, and reports of dozens of thousands, if not more, of protestors, flooding the streets in hopes of regime change.

Watch above, via CNN.

