Fox News’s top-rated show, The Five, discussed Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s controversial tweets on Monday, in which he suggested Crimea belongs to Russia and that Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine should be accepted if the people there vote for it in a legitimate election.

The conversation began with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith, who was guest hosting, asking co-host Jessica Tarlov if the West was doing enough to deter Vladimir Putin from further escalating the brutal conflict he started by invading Ukraine over 6 months ago.

“Besides putting boots on the ground, starting a hot war. Yeah, I don’t know how people could say that Joe Biden hasn’t done enough within the bounds of what the American people have said that they will, except they want us to support the Ukrainian people fully without sending our own men and women over there. And that’s what he’s done,” Tarlov responded, noting the billions of dollars sent in military assistance.

“The Ukrainians are doing the absolute best they can because of American assistance because we are giving them all of the systems that they need to fight their way out of this themselves without sacrificing American lives. And that’s what Joe Biden was charged with. Help the Ukrainians keep their country without sacrificing American lives,” Tarlov concluded.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld then weighed in and brought up Musk’s tweets.

“Here’s the thing. I mean, it’s still the fog of war. Every time I hear something that says that Russia is down and out, then you say, well, it’s only, we’re only talking about this bout of land. I do kind of get the feeling that Russia’s in trouble because the dueling banjos of propaganda have actually kind of gone away. That makes me think that maybe they’re in trouble. But I don’t understand the problem with the P word,” Gutfeld said, adding:

Every time you bring up the word peace, somebody thinks you’re saying, ‘Putin’, and this is the thing that really is wrong about it. I have a problem that everybody is pro-war and it’s on the back burner. We’re not even really covering it anymore. We just pour in the money in. And meanwhile, Elon Musk, you know, he tweets suggestions about seeking peace and who attacks him, Zelensky and other diplomats. Right?

Gutfeld was referring to a set of tweets, complete with a poll, from Musk on Monday. Musk wrote:

Ukraine-Russia Peace:

– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral.

“This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then,” Musk added, concluding, “Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

Musk was roundly condemned for the tweets as Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany replied, “Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you.” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also replied to Musk with a poll asking, “Which @elonmusk do you like more?”

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

Gutfeld had a different take, arguing, “Look, you can’t you can’t attack people who are paying for your war. Right. I understand it. It is your country and you were invaded.”

“But look, we’re paying for it. We can have an opinion here. And I do think that my fear has always been that the billions of dollars is extending the duration of the war without changing the outcome,” continued Gutfeld, adding:

And I think what Katie said is true, that we have to have a kind of a sober analysis of what exit ramp you can give to Putin. Right? Even if it’s what they what he already had to do to pretend that all of us knew the names of these places two weeks ago. That’s phony. It’s like, oh, we they annex these places, and we all have to look and figure out what they are. We don’t know what they are.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

