Greg Gutfeld Defends Jill Biden Over ‘Tacos’ Comment: ‘She Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

Tuesday’s installment of The Five addressed First Lady Jill Biden’s odd comment the previous day in which she told a group of Hispanics in Texas they are “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

Biden drew criticism in some circles, including from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. “We are not tacos,” the organization declared in a statement.

Biden has since apologized for the remark.

Co-host Dana Perino posited that the reaction would have been harsher had a Republican made the statement.

“Conservatives, reread everything that they’re going to say, or tweet, or in a speech that they’re going to give because they know that the chances of them being canceled are about 110%,” she said. “Even if they don’t mean it, even if it was just a misstatement or even if it’s a clumsy attempt at a joke.”

Greg Gutfeld then described the first lady as “the whole enchilada” who was probably “one hot tamale” when she was younger. He said she should not have apologized.

“I guess what I’m saying is she shouldn’t apologize,” he said. “She didn’t do anything wrong. When anybody ever says anything out of their best intentions, just leave them alone.”

Jesse Watters chimed in to say he’s also fine with Biden’s comment.

“I think it is on what she said, it’s just a matter of how she said it,” he stated. “You don’t go to a Columbus Day event and say, you know, ‘You guys are like a bunch of meatballs.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

