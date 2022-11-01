Greg Gutfeld Goes Bonkers the Day He Accused His Female Co-Host of Being ‘Too Emotional’ Over the Same Issue

Greg Gutfeld screamed into the camera during Monday’s episode of Gutfeld! and insisted the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi wasn’t politically motivated. He did so just hours after he ridiculed co-host Jessica Tarlov on The Five for being “too emotional” over the incident.

According to federal charging documents, the alleged attacker confessed to hitting Pelosi in the head with a hammer. The suspect reportedly hoped to find his wife, Speaker Nancy Pelosi there so he could break her kneecaps because she’s the House Democratic leader.

The speaker wasn’t at the San Francisco residence at the time and her husband remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull after the attack.

On Monday’s edition of The Five, Gutfeld and Tarlov sparred over a now-deleted tweet from new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who shared an unfounded article suggesting Paul Pelosi and his assailant were lovers. The source was the dubious Santa Monica Observer, which in 2016 alleged that Hillary Clinton had died and had been replaced by a body double.

“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk replied to a tweet about the attack from Hillary Clinton, with a link to the article.

Tarlov accused Musk of “promoting complete lies.”

Gutfeld responded by saying Musk was just trying to “troll” the former secretary of state.

“It’s not a joke,” Tarlov replied.

“It is,” he shot back. “Look at you. You are getting too emotional about this.”

“Just because I’m at a higher pitch than you doesn’t mean I’m more emotional than you,” she retorted.

Hours later, Monday’s Gutfeld! aired, with the eponymous host going apoplectic over the non-conservative media’s reaction to the attack.

He played a montage of pundits noting the assault was politically motivated. In one clip, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked a Republican guest why the party doesn’t pull ads targeting Pelosi for the time being.

“If it’s about the issues, why shouldn’t you make it about the issues?” she asked, noting the midterm elections are eight days away. “Why not just pull some of these ads? Why not just delete your tweet?”

Gutfeld reacted with raw emotion.

“Why not delete your brain?!” he exclaimed. “Oh, you should stop the ads just eight days out! How–what a coincidence that you would use this for that suggestion! Do these people think before they say anything? Margaret! When will CBS depersonalize their content?!”

Gutfeld then turned to another CBS personality, Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

“Or how about Colbert, who’s done nothing but say uncivil stuff about Republicans?” he asked. “How many attacks did he cause? But see, I would never suggest that because I’m not a f***ing idiot!”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com