READ: Paul Pelosi Suspect’s Confession Debunks Conspiracy Theories About Attack

According to an FBI affidavit, the man accused of breaking into the San Francisco home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi confessed his actions were politically motivated.

Only Paul Pelosi, 82, was home when the break-in occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday. During the incident, 42-year-old David DePape struck him with a hammer and fractured his skull, according to the criminal complaint. DePape has been charged in federal court with assault and attempted kidnapping. Meanwhile, Pelosi remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

Right-wing media has run wild with conspiracy theories based on initial reporting that turned out to be false. According to one early account, DePape was supposedly in his underwear during the attack. That is not true. Some outlets also reported that Pelosi knew his attacker. That the Speaker was not home at the time fueled rumors that the incident was prompted by some type of lovers’ quarrel while she was away.

One article to this effect published by the notorious unreliable Santa Monica Observer was even tweeted by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has since deleted the tweet.

DePape’s alleged confession debunks this rumor, per the affidavit in the complaint:

DEPAPE stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the “truth,” he would let her go, and if she “lied,” he was going to break “her kneecaps.” DEPAPE was certain that Nancy would not have told the “truth.” In the course of the interview, DEPAPE articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party. DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions. DEPAPE also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DEPAPE.

DePape explained he broke into the house through a glass door using a hammer. After he encountered Paul Pelosi, the Speaker’s husband managed to call police. When they arrived, both men were holding on to a hammer.

The affidavit added, “DEPAPE stated that he pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and swung the hammer towards Pelosi. DEPAPE explained that Pelosi’s actions resulted in Pelosi ‘taking the punishment instead.'”

Pelosi told authorities he does not know DePape.

