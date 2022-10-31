‘Is That a Threat?’ Gutfeld Reacts to Co-Host Saying ‘HR Watches This’ After He Called Her ‘Too Emotional’

Fox News hosts Jessica Tarlov and Greg Gutfeld sparred Monday over the state of Twitter after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

At one point during a mostly good-humored exchange, Gutfeld told Tarlov she was being “too emotional” about last week’s home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi. In response, the conversation went off the rails during a brief moment of tension.

On The Five, Gutfeld and Tarlov joined panelists Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, and Katie Pavlich in a discussion about a now-deleted tweet from Musk that promoted a conspiracy theory Mr. Pelosi was involved in some sort of relationship with his alleged attacker David DePape.

The tweet was in response to a post from Hillary Clinton that blamed Republicans for the Pelosi attack.

The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.https://t.co/MQor4NDFeE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 29, 2022

Musk responded, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

Tarlov argued Musk was “promoting complete lies” with the comment, which was accompanied by a link to a fringe website.

Gutfeld argued the Musk tweet was sent in order to “troll” the former first lady and secretary of state.

Tarlov shot back by invoking a Justice Department indictment wherein DePape told investigators he wished to break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “kneecaps.” Gutfeld implied Tarlov was missing the point, and it was not about the crime committed against the Pelosis, but about Musk trolling Clinton.

“It’s not a joke,” Tarlov said.

“It is,” Gutfeld fired back. “Look at you. You are getting too emotional about this. You should be enjoying the [free speech.]”

Tarlov replied, “Just because I’m at a higher pitch than you doesn’t mean I’m more emotional than you. It’s just estrogen.”

After a lengthy back and forth, Watters reminded Gutfeld he had just “told a woman she was being too emotional.”

Tarlov then said, “HR watches this, by the way” to which Gutfeld responded, “Is that a threat? Good for you.”

Tarlov joked, “I’m not coming back for the D block.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

