Non-Hellscape Owner Elon Musk Spreads Outrageous Conspiracy Theory On Paul Pelosi Attack In Response To Hillary Clinton Tweet

Self-styled Chief Twit Elon Musk responded to a tweet from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ripping Republicans over the attack on Paul Pelosi by sharing an outrageous conspiracy theory from a fringe website.

A suspect named David DePape allegedly broke into Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and violently attacked her husband Paul while asking for the speaker’s whereabouts. He has since been found to hold a raft of MAGA beliefs and grievances promoted by Trump and his supporters.

The assault has shaken the political world and sparked blistering denunciations of former President Donald Trump and his political acolytes who have stoked the grievances that fueled the alleged suspect from people like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Saturday, Secretary Clinton tweeted “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.”

The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.https://t.co/MQor4NDFeE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 29, 2022

Musk — who recently addressed concerns about his acquisition of Twitter by promising “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape” — responded to Clinton by writing “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” and linking to an article from a fringe website promoting an outrageous conspiracy theory about the attack.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the site is “the same outlet that reported Hillary Clinton had died and been replaced by a body double for a debate with Trump.”

Musk today is tweeting out a story from the “Santa Monica Observer” … the same outlet that reported Hillary Clinton had died and been replaced by a body double for a debate with Trump. https://t.co/0PdnluoJrU https://t.co/j4x6riGDw1 pic.twitter.com/Nlr6t76SJF — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) October 30, 2022

The irony and the outrage were not lost on Blue-Check Twitter users.

“The owner of Twitter is literally spreading misinformation,” wrote Bill Scher of Politico fame.

The owner of Twitter is literally spreading misinformation https://t.co/LE9Wqb3GQF — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 30, 2022

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was more blunt, writing “it has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of shit.”

it has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of shit @elonmusk https://t.co/ECkgEiQ29k — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 30, 2022

They were not alone:

Really? The new owner of twitter is spreading the conspiracy theory… even just saying there is a “tiny possibility.” https://t.co/rBSoaqa1FN — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 30, 2022

This answers the question as to whether Elon’s Twitter will devolve into an unflushable turd of disinformation and dudebro conspiracy mongering. When the Dictator of Twitter is doing it himself, it’s inevitable. 🖕🖕 https://t.co/61AQ7M2FJy — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) October 30, 2022

Everything you needed to know about the Santa Monica Observerhttps://t.co/6tsFhMleeH https://t.co/b2RBraKTXq — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 30, 2022

So the man who now owns Twitter is deliberately spreading misinformation. @elonmusk is shameful. https://t.co/Hmk2RJkAW3 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 30, 2022

