Tucker Carlson Ignores Pelosi Suspect’s MAGA Grievances in the Very Criminal Complaint He Cites to Cast Doubt on Motive

Tucker Carlson used his monologue on Monday night to cast doubt on authorities’ version of events surrounding the attack on the husband of the speaker of the House.

However, while reading the charging documents against the suspect, the Fox News host omitted key details that contradicted his own monologue.

Officials say David DePape, 42, broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi early Friday morning. Nancy was not home at the time, but Paul was and managed to call police. When officers arrived, they say they found DePape and Pelosi angling for control of a hammer. That’s when, according to an FBI affidavit, DePape confessed to hitting the victim in the head. Pelosi remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery on a fractured skull.

DePape reportedly struggled with drug addiction and mental illness. He has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for assault and attempted kidnapping. He also faces state charges that include attempted homicide.

Some details about the incident are still murky, but the federal charging documents Carlson read on air are clear on a few points, even if Carlson supposedly isn’t.

In one instance, Carlson said it’s unclear how DePape entered the Pelosis’ home:

There is much in the story that remains muddy. How in fact did DePape get inside the home? That’s the first question.

The charging documents – from which Carlson was about to read – actually answer this question:

DePape stated that he broke into the house through a glass door, which was a difficult task that required the use of a hammer.

The documents also state that body camera footage shows broken glass near the door handle.

Later in his monologue, the Fox News host quoted the documents, where they say, “When the door was opened, Pelosi and DePape were both holding a hammer with one hand and DePape had his other hand holding onto Pelosi’s forearm Pelosi greeted the officers. The officers asked them what was going on. DePape responded that everything was good.”

The use of the passive voice prompted Carlson to ask:

Opened by whom? Common sense suggests it probably couldn’t have been Pelosi or DePape who opened it. They were locked in a life-or-death drama, a struggle over a hammer.

But the question of who opened the door is also answered in the charging documents:

DePape stated that they went downstairs to the front door. The police arrived and knocked on the door, and Pelosi ran over and opened it. Pelosi grabbed onto DePape’s hammer, which was in DePape’s hand.

Finally, Carlson scoffed at the idea the attack was politically motivated, as had been reported. DePape allegedly shared posts on social media criticizing transgender people, Covid-19 vaccines, and the House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

The Fox News host cited reporting that DePape was living in Berkeley, California in a run-down school bus with a gay pride and a Black Lives Matter banner nearby. He concluded that DePape is therefore a liberal:

Apparently, DePape was camping full-time in a dilapidated Ken Kesey-style school bus, complete with a gay pride flag out front and a sign that reads, “Berkeley stands against hate.” Behind the bus, hangs a BLM banner So, politically, this picture could not be clearer. You know where this guy stands.

He then aired a montage of media pundits expressing concern over DePape’s right-wing beliefs. The host mocked the very idea and sarcastically said DePape is in “Donald Trump’s Q-Anon army.”

But according to the complaint, DePape explained to law enforcement he had a very specific motive:

DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DePape the “truth,” he would let her go, and if she “lied,” he was going to break “her kneecaps.” DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the “truth.” In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party. DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions. DePape also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DePape.

While Carlson mentioned DePape’s confession during the monologue, he did not provide any of the aforementioned information.

