‘He’s Doing Fine’: Jill Biden Says Joe ‘Feeling Good’ After Speaking to President About His Covid Symptoms

First Lady Jill Biden assured reporters her husband is doing well despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

The White House announced President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid on Thursday, and he will isolate himself as he experiences “very mild symptoms.” The First Lady tested negative for Covid, and she masked up while telling reporters in Detroit that she will observe Covid protocols while she proceeds with her schedule.

My husband tested positive for Covid. I talked to him just a few minutes ago. He’s doing fine. He’s feeling good. I tested negative this morning. I am going to keep my schedule. According to CDC guidelines, I am wearing keeping masked. So, I would like to go in and see the program here…Thank you for being here today.

The First Lady also posted an update on her Twitter account, reiterating that the president was “feeling fine, just experiencing a few mild symptoms.”

I’m on the road in Detroit today, but I spoke to Joe earlier and he’s feeling fine, just experiencing a few mild symptoms. This morning, I tested negative for COVID-19. I’ll continue to follow CDC guidance and wear a mask. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 21, 2022

UPDATE – 12:08 p.m. ET: Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also spoke on Biden’s status:

I just spoke with @POTUS. He said he feels fine, and he’s working from the residence. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) July 21, 2022

VP Kamala Harris gives a double thumbs up when asked how President Biden is feeling, given his positive COVID test today. pic.twitter.com/bMKFStz38r — The Recount (@therecount) July 21, 2022

UPDATE – 12:22 p.m. ET: The president offered his own update on Twitter:

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

