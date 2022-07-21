‘He’s Doing Fine’: Jill Biden Says Joe ‘Feeling Good’ After Speaking to President About His Covid Symptoms

By Ken MeyerJul 21st, 2022, 11:36 am
 

First Lady Jill Biden assured reporters her husband is doing well despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

The White House announced President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid on Thursday, and he will isolate himself as he experiences “very mild symptoms.” The First Lady tested negative for Covid, and she masked up while telling reporters in Detroit that she will observe Covid protocols while she proceeds with her schedule.

My husband tested positive for Covid. I talked to him just a few minutes ago. He’s doing fine. He’s feeling good. I tested negative this morning. I am going to keep my schedule. According to CDC guidelines, I am wearing keeping masked. So, I would like to go in and see the program here…Thank you for being here today.

The First Lady also posted an update on her Twitter account, reiterating that the president was “feeling fine, just experiencing a few mild symptoms.”

UPDATE – 12:08 p.m. ET: Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also spoke on Biden’s status:

UPDATE – 12:22 p.m. ET: The president offered his own update on Twitter:

Watch above, via CNN.

